Basketball fans can start the second half of the season right by claiming bet365 promo code ESNYXLM. This new opportunity provides bettors with a choice between a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet. Here’s a closer look at this exclusive promo.

BET365 States: CO, NJ, KY, LA, OH, VA, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXLM NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $150 BONUS!

OR $1,000 FIRST-BET SAFETY NET! BET NOW

Apply bet365 promo code ESNYXLM to get started with a choice on NBA Thursday. Bet $5 on any game to win $150 in bonuses no matter the outcome of the original wager. Bettors can opt for a $1,000 safety net bet instead. Any losses on that first bet will trigger a refund in bonuses equaling the original stake.

Most sportsbooks don’t offer anything like this. Bettors have one option for a bonus when signing up and that’s that. However, this bet365 promo puts the power in the hands of the players. With 12 NBA games on tap for Thursday night and 24 more throughout the weekend, it’s a great time to sign up and redeem this offer.

Click here and use bet365 promo code ESNYXLM to activate a $150 guaranteed bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet on the NBA.

Bet365 Promo Code ESNYXLM: How to Sign Up Fast

Bet365 Bonus Code ESNYXLM Sign-Up Bonus $150 Guaranteed Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net Bet Bonus Last Verified On February 2024 Information Last Verified By Elite Sports NY

New players can sign up with bet365 Sportsbook in a few simple steps. Here’s a full breakdown of the registration process for new users:

Click this link and make sure to input ESNYXLM to activate this unique welcome offer.

and make sure to input ESNYXLM to activate this unique welcome offer. Next, create a new account and make a cash deposit of $10 or more to activate this promo.

Download the bet365 Sportsbook mobile app straight from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Bet $5 to win a $150 guaranteed bonus or start with a $1,000 safety net bet.

Anyone who misses on the safety net bet will receive a refund in bonuses for up to $1,000.

NBA Betting Preview, Odds on Bet365 Sportsbook

There are 12 NBA games coming up on Thursday night after the long layoff. Bettors can start with a $5+ bet on any of the games and win $150 in bonuses. However, anyone who feels more confident can take advantage of this bet365 Sportsbook safety net bet. Here’s a look at the current odds on Thursday’s games (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Toronto Raptors (-2) vs. Brooklyn Nets

Indiana Pacers (-11.5) vs. Detroit Pistons

Philadelphia 76ers (-1) vs. New York Knicks

Cleveland Cavaliers (-7.5) vs. Orlando Magic

Dallas Mavericks (-3) vs. Phoenix Suns

Chicago Bulls (+7.5) vs. Boston Celtics

New Orleans Pelicans (-7) vs. Houston Rockets

Oklahoma City Thunder (-2) vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Utah Jazz (-9.5) vs. Charlotte Hornets

Denver Nuggets (-15) vs. Washington Wizards

Golden State Warriors (-4.5) vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Sacramento Kings (-11) vs. San Antonio Spurs

Other Ways to Bet on the NBA This Weekend

Check out the NBA early payout special on bet365 Sportsbook. This is one way for bettors to avoid a late comeback spoiling a moneyline wager. Opt into the early payout special and place a moneyline wager on any NBA team. Once that team takes a lead of 20 points or more, that moneyline wager is a guaranteed winner. Obviously, 20-point comebacks are rare, but not unheard of in the NBA.

Click here and use bet365 promo code ESNYXLM to activate a $150 guaranteed bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet on the NBA.

BET365 States: CO, NJ, KY, LA, OH, VA, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXLM NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $150 BONUS!

OR $1,000 FIRST-BET SAFETY NET! BET NOW

New Customers only. Bet $5 and get $150 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $5 to get $150 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. The bonus code ESNYXLM can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.