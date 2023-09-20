The news of the day on Tuesday in local sports talk radio: ESPN Radio New York’s decision to give its FM signal the heave-ho next year.

What does it mean? That is anyone’s guess. It could have a big impact. It could have a small impact. It could have no impact. But while we wait to see how things play out, Michael Kay is doing what he does best and getting defensive on the air, complete with predicting the demise of Audacy, rival WFAN’s parent company.

“Our competition — and I don’t even know if I should say this — but I really believe that within a calendar year, bankruptcy is on the table,” Kay said, via the great Funhouse. “So would that be a failure of them? Or that the industry has changed.”

Look, Kay is probably right. Audacy has been in financial peril for months now, and many folks with far more expertise have suggested its rash of maneuvers will likely do nothing more than prolong the inevitable. Bankruptcy is not a guarantee, but it seems highly probable. The same as the likelihood Kay will reclaim afternoon drive ratings supremacy over The Shaun Morash Show featuring Evan Roberts and Tiki Barber.

That all said: A bankrupt Audacy does not mean WFAN closes up shop and everyone there has to go get a job at the bowling alley. Bankruptcy is a tool to clean up, reorganize and move forward. And it often works. You can even do it several times and then become president! So if Audacy does file, we will likely see no changes at WFAN. At least immediately. So we are not quite sure what Kay’s point is. Back after this.

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.