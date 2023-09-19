Some folks do not want Sage Steele to stick to sports.

From The Post:

Sage Steele is reportedly being eyed for a potential run at a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Political news outlet Daily Ructions first reported that unnamed “Republican leaders and donors in Washington and Connecticut” are hoping that the former ESPN broadcaster will consider entering the 2024 race in Connecticut’s fifth district.

The Post has confirmed that exploratory conversations have occurred.

It makes sense. Steele just exited ESPN after a high-profile legal standoff with the network that touched on all the current conservative topics du jour — free speech, COVID-19, vaccine mandates, the Worldwide Leader’s “wokeness.” But we would argue her prospective candidacy is more than an inch deep.

👉 Claim Your bet365 NJ Casino Bonus Code Right Now

Steele is young and attractive, has a captivating personal story, is a professional communicator and would reportedly be asked to run in a purple district against a vulnerable incumbent Democrat. Of course the GOP wants to kick the tires. The big questions are likely whether Steele wants to take on the job of a legislator and whether she can make a significant amount more money just being a conservative media person.

MORE ON ESNY:

• Injured Saquon Barkley is once again Giants’ chief lightning rod

• Probable pitchers as Yankees begin homestand vs. Blue Jays

• Mets fans will universally agree with MJF’s Chase Utley opinion

• Mets, Yankees will face off in postseason … in Double-A

• How would Mets’ payroll look with Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto?

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.