I’m not going to lie to you lovely folks. I don’t follow any kind of professional wrestling (I was a Hulk Hogan fan as a kid, but that’s about the extent of it). Before watching the below clip, I had no idea who MJF was. He caught my attention by roasting the likes of Chipper Jones, Chase Utley, and the Phillie Phanatic during an in-stadium Mets show at Citi Field over the weekend, though.

I’m not really sure what the point behind his show appearance was (it sounds like he’s spreading the word about an upcoming AEW event). However, the below two-minute clip seems like it includes just about everything you need to know:

Had the world champ @The_MJF on our show at the Mets game today. Stealing my mic, insulting AEW crowds, absolutely flaming Chipper Jones and the Phillie Phanatic. It went…exactly like you’d expect pic.twitter.com/oGVysHpmM0 — Mike Janela (@MikeJanela) September 17, 2023

I thought the Chipper Jones roast was a little weak. That was clearly a warm-up because he brought more heat for Utley and the Phanatic.

Here’s what he said about Utley:

Can we boo louder, New York? Fantastic. Chase Utley…let’s just call him Chase Ugly. OK, the guy’s disgusting, he’s grotesque, you can smell his breath from all the way in the upper deck…Schmuck.

That wasn’t the ending I expected, and judging by their reactions, neither were the hosts. I also find it funny that Mike Janela didn’t direct any attention to the Utley bit in his above post. One would imagine the clip speaks for itself, which it definitely does.

Here’s what he said about the Phillie Phanatic:

I’m going to keep it this simple. By far, the dumbest mascot in all of professional sports. Everybody knows there’s only one mascot that matters, and his name is Mr. Met!

Not a bad ending. But, between calling Chipper Jones a serial killer and PED user and these comments about the Phanatic, his thoughts on Utley were the best of the bunch. All Mets fans can probably agree with it, and it’ll probably make Ruben Amaro Jr. very confused. Maybe Gary Cohen filled MJF in on how terrible the Braves mascot is while he was in Queens, too.

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.