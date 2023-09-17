fireman ed jets
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets are hoping to remain undefeated during the 2023 season. Their Week 2 assignment won’t be an easy one. Zach Wilson and Co. are down in Dallas to face the Cowboys after they manhandled the Giants. Gang Green could use a little extra support. It looks like they’re getting it, with a traveling contingent being led by the famous Fireman Ed.

Here he is leading his patented J-E-T-S! chant before the Sunday afternoon tilt in Texas:

This feels like a pretty good number of Jets fans down in Big D, right? Jets fans travel pretty well. Of course, when virtually all of these New York fans decided to make the trek (if they’re from out of town), they were expecting to see Aaron Rodgers under center.

There’s been plenty of support for Wilson getting tossed back into the fire, though. And even though Rodgers can’t physically be with the squad after getting surgery this week, he’s still finding ways to make an impact. Thanks to the glory of technology, the veteran is mentoring and trying to build up his teammate via FaceTime:

That’s what leaders do, folks. We’ll see if it pays off against Dallas. Fireman Ed and all the Jets fans who made the trip certainly hope it does.

Matt Musico
Matt Musico is an editor for ESNY. He’s been writing about baseball and the Mets for the past decade. His work has been featured on numberFire, MetsMerized Online, Bleacher Report, and Yahoo! Sports.

