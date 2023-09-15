The Jets’ season took a quick and dramatic turn on Monday night. Four plays into his team debut, quarterback Aaron Rodgers exited with what ended up being a torn Achilles tendon.

Instead of trying to lead Gang Green to the promised land in 2023, his season was over shortly after it started. Or is that still to be determined?

Rodgers made his regular appearance on the Pat McAfee Show and immediately made waves when discussing his short-term future. Here’s what he said about people thinking he’s “too old” to make a return to the gridiron following this injury:

"Give me the doubts. Give me the timetables. Give me all the things you think can, should or will happen because all I need is that 1 little extra percent of inspiration. Give me your prognostications. And then watch what I do" – Aaron Rodgers (via @PatMcAfeeShow) pic.twitter.com/pGNhs59jUk — Jets Videos (@snyjets) September 15, 2023

After saying there were lots of tears and emotions in the immediate aftermath, it certainly sounds like he’s ready to forge ahead and begin his journey toward playing again at some point.

How soon could that be? We’re assuming the next time we’ll see him suit up for the Jets is in 2024. Former teammate AJ Hawk asked him an interesting question after hearing Rodgers talk vaguely about recovery timelines and trying to work through things quickly.

Did it mean he had eyes on returning at some point this season? Rodgers quoted NBA legend Kevin Garnett as part of his response:

"As Kevin Garnett said, 'anything is possible'" – Aaron Rodgers on if he can return this year (via @PatMcAfeeShow) pic.twitter.com/2OHCCxiV93 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) September 15, 2023

This is what he said in the above clip:

On whether he could return this season, possibly in time for the playoffs: “I’m not going to make any of those statements. I don’t feel like that’s fair to myself.”

Hawk then pried a little more by asking if it was a possibility. Rodgers responded by saying, “I think, as Kevin Garnett said, ‘Anything is possible.'”

So, in a matter of days, the narrative around Rodgers’ injury has taken a complete 180-degree. We first wondered if this would be the end of the road but also assumed he’d be back next year. And now? He’s planting a seed that maybe he can make it back this season.

That’s probably part of the reason why things progressed so quickly this week. He was injured Monday night, his injury was confirmed via MRI on Tuesday, and he had surgery in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Aaron Rodgers talks about getting surgery on his Achilles right away & rehab plan "Just because somebody hasn't done it a certain way, doesn't mean it's not possible. What I've already put together is a pretty damn good rehab plan that'll shock some people" (via @PatMcAfeeShow) pic.twitter.com/SME2xuyW1f — Jets Videos (@snyjets) September 15, 2023

So, while Jets fans hope Zach Wilson can take a step forward, this will certainly be in the back of their mind.

