The Giants are not expected to have their starting left tackle and top offensive player Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Left tackle Andrew Thomas, who was questionable with a hamstring injury, will not suit up for Big Blue, per ESPN. And second-year man Josh Ezeudu will start in his place.

Giants LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) is not a expected to play today against the #Cardinals, per sources. He was listed as questionable for the contest. Thomas did sneak in some team drills on Friday. But this is the right move for the standout left tackle. Make sure he doesn’t… — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 17, 2023

Joshua Ezeudu is expected to start at left tackle for #NYGiants today, per source. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) September 17, 2023

You certainly could argue this is the correct move by the Giants, who are entering Sunday’s contest as mild favorites. The team has a much bigger task this Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers, arguably the top team in the NFC. So New York is better off ensuring Thomas is healthy for that game instead of the matchup with Arizona, who figures to be one of the worst teams in the conference this season.

However, the Cardinals are a defensive-oriented squad with a defensive-minded head coach that recorded six sacks in last Sunday’s loss to the Commanders. And the Giants allowed seven sacks in their season-opening 40-0 loss to the Cowboys. So missing Thomas, the team’s best and only proven offensive lineman, could rear an incredibly ugly head. Especially when you consider how poorly some of the other starters — notably right guard Mark Glowinski and right tackle Evan Neal — played against Dallas.

So there are various ways to look at this pregame decision. Ultimately, the Giants offensive line will need to improve with or without Thomas. Or another brutal offensive showing could be in order.

