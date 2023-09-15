Being a diehard sports fan can lead you to do things that someone from the outside looking in could never imagine. I mean, there were Giants fans still at MetLife Stadium at the end of New York’s 40-0 Week 1 loss to Dallas.

But there are certain lines that just should never be crossed. Creating team-centric songs is probably one of those things. Here’s an Eagles-themed rap that got the spotlight on Good Day Philadelphia on Thursday morning:

Shoutout to the Eagles fans in the background. They're doing their best. pic.twitter.com/7nCVrXG5rD — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 14, 2023

Now, I’m not going to lie. For what this is, it’s not bad and was executed very well. While it still makes me cringe, it’s head-and-shoulders better than what these Padres fans tried to force down our throats last October:

San Diego proceeded to lose to the Phillies in the NLCS in five games. Oh, and they’ve been among the game’s biggest disappointments in 2023, producing a 69-78 record at the time of this writing.

But, back to the Eagles. As if Giants fans needed another reason to hate Philly, right? Having problems beating the Eagles over the past decade (including three losses in 2022) is enough to keep the hate flame burning brightly. But this? Oh, my goodness — it doesn’t matter how good it is. This just piles more wood onto the fire.

Our friends at Crossing Broad did note that the Eagles are 1-0 since this performance. It was hardly an awe-inspiring win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, though. Unfortunately for us, we’ll probably have to see this constantly until people deem it as a curse to Philly’s 2023 season.

Just as a reminder, the Giants and Eagles don’t face off until Week 16. They will then turn around and do it again to close out the regular season in Week 18.

