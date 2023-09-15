It’s déjà vu all over again, folks. Following an offseason where we fantasized about Aaron Rodgers leading the Jets to the promised land, we’re brought back to reality. And that reality is Zach Wilson being under center again as the team’s starter.

Gang Green fought through the shocking disappointment of losing Rodgers after four snaps to beat the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football by a score of 22-16. Their Week 2 assignment isn’t easy, though. They get the Dallas Cowboys on the road after they completely dismantled the Giants at MetLife Stadium last Sunday.

Here’s how the ESNY staff thinks this game will play out:

NEW YORK JETS (+9.5) at DALLAS COWBOYS (line via Sports Betting Dime)

Matt Musico’s pick (1-0 straight-up, 1-0 against the spread): The season is far from over for the Jets without Rodgers in the fold. Zach Wilson is no Aaron Rodgers, but he showed quite a bit of guts against Buffalo in Week 1, especially since he wasn’t at all expecting to touch the field.

While I do think Gang Green will hang with Dallas a lot better than the Giants did on Sunday, this is a tough draw. New York will once again have to lean on its defense to keep them in the game. But then again, the Jets will have to try and make something happen while facing what looks like a formidable Dallas defense. Cowboys 20, Jets 13

ESNY Staff Picks:

Josh Benjamin (0-1, 0-1): Cowboys 24, Jets 17

Danny Small (1-0, 1-0): Jets 26, Cowboys 14

Ryan Honey (0-1, 0-1): Cowboys 21, Jets 16

James Kratch (1-0, 1-0): Cowboys 27, Jets 13

