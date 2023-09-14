In the span of just a week, a lot has changed regarding the Jets. Instead of being viewed as Super Bowl contenders with Aaron Rodgers under center, they’re back to a familiar face with quarterback Zach Wilson. Don’t say that to ESPN NFL analyst, Randy Moss, though.

The former wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer took some time out of his morning on the golf course to appear on The Rich Eisen Show. Moss said his original Super Bowl prediction had the Eagles facing off against the Jets. And while some people may be ready to jump ship on Gang Green, he’s sticking to his guns:

.@richeisen asked @RandyMoss what is his #SuperBowl pick? Moss said he originally picked the #Eagles & #Jets & he’s going to stick to his guns & say it’ll still happen 👀 he said a lot of people are going to jump ship on the Jets but he thinks Zach Wilson can get it done, ‘it’s… pic.twitter.com/qfr91605k1 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 14, 2023

Of all the things Randy Moss said in the above video, this is what rang the loudest (as pointed out in the text of Paul Andrew Esden Jr.’s X post):

It’s not going to look like Aaron Rodgers but he can still go in & lead the team & put them in position like he did the other night.

Expectations for the Jets were sky-high entering their Week 1 Monday Night Football matchup against the Buffalo Bills. While many assumed New York would roll over and lose after the gut punch of Rodgers exiting early, the opposite happened.

They stormed back from a 13-3 halftime deficit and ended up winning in overtime. Did Wilson look like the league’s next prolific passer? Well, no — of course he didn’t. But the defense is good enough and there are enough weapons around him on offense to still get the job done. He just needs to make better decisions and limit his mistakes.

That’s what he did on Monday night. Wilson completed 14-of-21 passes for 140 yards with one touchdown and one interception. His 66.7% completion rate was much higher than his 55.6% career mark. Plus, Wilson’s 81.4 Quarterback Rating was quite a bit higher than Josh Allen’s 62.7 mark.

Wilson led a fourth-quarter comeback to get the job done. He came into 2023 with just two other fourth-quarter comebacks in his career. And the third-year signal-caller did it after having to unexpectedly come into the game shortly after it started.

Things look a lot different for the Jets now that Rodgers’ year is over. Their early-season schedule was already going to be tough, and it just got a little tougher. But, the foundation of this roster is solid. They’re not dead in the water just yet.

