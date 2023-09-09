The new Fanatics Jersey promo offer from Points allows NFL fans to get any jersey from popular sports apparel provide. If you have yet to register on PointsBet Sportsbook, then you are eligible to follow our links to activate this welcome offer. The promo code will be applied for you.

Claim the Fanatics Jersey promo with PointsBet and place a $50 bet on any Week 1 NFL game. No matter the outcome, you can go to Fanatics and pick out an NFL jersey using a $150 credit.

The NFL season began with a huge win for the Lions in Kansas City. On Sunday, there are fourteen games that you can bet on. This will be followed by Monday Night Football between the Bills and Jets. Sign up with this NFL jersey offer before it expires to support your favorite team this year.

Click here to unlock the Fanatics Jersey promo and register. Get any NFL jersey on Fanatics by placing a $50 wager this weekend.

Fanatics Jersey Promo: How to Get the PointsBet Offer

The 1 pm ET slate includes a great AFC North matchup between the Bengals and Browns. Joe Burrow has been overcoming an injury from the offseason, but it appears that he will play in the opener. They are favored on the road against Cleveland and Deshaun Watson. The Ravens are the biggest favorite of Week 1 against the Texans, which is also during the early slate.

Later in the afternoon, you can wager on the Eagles vs. Patriots. Jalen Hurts has a great chance at making a run for the MVP. The final game on Sunday night is between the Cowboys and Giants. Dak Prescott will look to have a positive start against a divisional opponent. Many fans may use this offer for a new Aaron Rodgers jersey, which he will be wearing for the first time on Monday night. They are underdogs against the Bills.

Unlock the Fanatics Jersey Promo Through PointsBet

Take these simple steps to get started on PointsBet Sportsbook. All new customers in eligible states can use this offer.

Click here to activate the PointsBet promo code and complete the registration process. Bettors must be at last 21 years old. Download the PointsBet Sportsbook app for your iPhone or Android. Use an available banking method to deposit $50 or more. Place a $50 wager on any NFL game.

Win or lose, you will receive a $150 credit to use on Fanatics. The site has a massive selection of NFL jerseys. The full terms are on the bottom of this page.

Week 1 Odds for the Super Bowl Winner

Even though the Chiefs lost in their opening game, they were missing Travis Kelce and Chirs Jones. They still have the best odds on PointsBet to win the Super Bowl at +600. They are followed by the Eagles (+650), Bills (+800), 49ers (+900), Bengals (+1000), and Jets (+1100). These are likely to change throughout the season. Customers can also find future odds for division winners and the MVP.

Click here to activate the best PointsBet promo code offer to get any NFL jersey. All it takes is a $50 wager on an NFL Week 1 matchup.

