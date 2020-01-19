PointsBet USA is taking a bold stance by offering full refunds for bettors who lost futures bets on the 2019 New York Yankees.

Bettors who feel snake-bitten by the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal are in luck. Anyone who placed money on 2019 New York Yankees futures through PointsBet USA is receiving a full refund in the form of bonus bets.

⚠️KARMA KOMMITTEE ALERT⚠️ The Astros cheated. The Yankees lost. PointsBet is refunding ALL Yankees AL Futures and World Series Futures Bets in full! Yep. We got you #Yankees fans! pic.twitter.com/G59oiV5g3d — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) January 17, 2020

“Given the latest developments in this wild story, we think it’s only right to do our part and give back to all the Yankees bettors who now feel cheated in retrospect,” said CEO of PointsBet USA Johnny Aitken per Shanna McCarriston of CBS Sports. “We’ve always been aggressive with our Good Karma Payouts, but this one is simple. The fallout of this scandal may linger a bit for the MLB, but we won’t let it linger for PointsBet clients.”

PointsBet USA is also offering up to $100 in bonus bets for bettors who placed money on the Yankees through another sportsbook. This is a savvy marketing play by this sportsbook and a smart way to capitalize on the cheating scandal that continues to make headlines as more information is released.

To be clear though, these refunds are only for bets on the Yankees to win the American League and the World Series. Bettors who put money on the Yankees to win Game 6 of the American League Championship Series are out of luck. That Jose Altuve home run is going to haunt those bettors for some time.

Not to mention, The image of Altuve instructing his teammates to leave his jersey on will be engrained into the psyche of Yankees fans everywhere. MLB didn’t find any evidence of the Astros using buzzers to steal signs, but that won’t make the loss any easier for Yankee fans.