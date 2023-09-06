So D.J. Reed let the world know he believes the Jets‘ defense can be great — like, 1985 Bears great — and now everyone is freaking out.

Which is nothing new for Gang Green these days. It has been this way since Aaron Rodgers got to town. Hell, before he got here. Or even let the world know he intended to come.

Some are waiting for the other shoe to drop, for the same old Jets to rip off the mask and reveal themselves. Others are whining about the hype, discounting the roster and fretting about the AFC’s strength. People doubt the coaching staff (OK, we understand that one). The “Hard Knocks” hyperventilating. A smattering of folks doom-talk about Rodgers. And on and on.

Relax.

The Jets might win the Super Bowl. They might be an unmitigated disaster. Or they will be something between those outcomes. But people need to stop worrying about disaster, roll with the bold talk and just see where this goes. Let them aim high. Let them dream big. And join them.

Just enjoy the ride. Because no matter what, it is going to be entertaining. And that beats what the Jets typically are. We think they will win a bunch of games. And if they do not win the Super Bowl, they will get very close. No medals for trying, of course, but you have to try.

