Just when you thought things couldn’t get any worse for the Yankees, they did.

New York called up Oswald Peraza and Everson Pereira for Tuesday night’s series opener vs. the Washington Nationals in hopes of giving the team a much-needed spark. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. The Bombers are 0-for-their-current-homestand, and their losing streak has reached nine games.

Manager Aaron Boone’s club is now 60-65 on the year. That puts them 17 games back of first place in the AL East and 10.5 games behind the final AL Wild Card spot.

Hopes of turning things around and snatching a postseason spot are dwindling by the minute. Nobody likes to see their favorite team struggle in the midst of a losing streak. It’s worse when that losing streak approaches 10 games. And it’s even worse when that downward spiral takes them out of any real kind of playoff contention.

As you can imagine, there are lots of stats and facts flying around about the Yankees’ skid. Here are three that’ll make you shake your head in disbelief.

The Yankees have lost 9 straight games for the first time since Sept. 1982. Every franchise besides the Yankees had at least one 9-game losing streak from 1983-2023 entering tonight. pic.twitter.com/a8TWZniymm — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 23, 2023

The Yankees have lost 9 in a row…for the first time in 41 years. They had 19 winning streaks of 9+ since their last 9-game losing streak! — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) August 23, 2023

The last time the Yankees lost nine straight games (1982), no one on the current Yankees roster was alive pic.twitter.com/9BnIi3rPoS — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 23, 2023

Any way you slice it, this isn’t good. Regardless of how 2023 ends for the Yankees, you’d have to hope this will lead to some changes in the offseason. What those changes might be (and whether they’re big or small) are to be determined. But still, you can’t go on a nine-game losing streak for the first time in over 40 years and think you can keep doing business as usual.

There’s a lot riding on Wednesday night’s game at the Stadium, too. If the Yankees lose again, it’ll be the first time they’ve lost 10 straight in more than 100 years. The last time it happened was in 1913, which was the first season they were known as the Yankees after changing their name from the Highlanders.

Oh, and Luis Severino will be taking the mound with his 7.98 ERA. Hold onto your butts, folks.

