Things aren’t good in the Bronx right now. The Yankees have lost eight straight games and own a 60-64 record. A return to the postseason feels like a pipe dream more than anything else. But at the very least, maybe manager Aaron Boone’s club can get back on track against the Washington Nationals at the Stadium this week.

Here are the probable pitching matchups at the moment.

Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. ET: Carlos Rodon vs. Josiah Gray

Carlos Rodon will be coming off the injured list to make his first start for the Yankees since August 6th. It will be his seventh start overall this season, and he’s yet to complete six innings. This will be his first career appearance against the Nationals.

After struggling to acclimate to the big leagues in 2021 and 2022, Josiah Gray has put it together in 2023. He owns a 3.96 ERA and represented the Nats at the All-Star Game in Seattle. He’s in a bit of a rough patch, though. After shutting out the Mets in six innings on July 27th, Gray has allowed 14 earned runs over his last three starts (11.1 innings). This will be his first career appearance against the Yankees.

Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. ET: Luis Severino vs. MacKenzie Gore

Speaking of a rough patch, Luis Severino has been in one just about all year since coming off the injured list. He owns a 7.98 ERA in 67.2 innings. That number is a whopping 11.08 since July 1st (eight appearances, seven starts). Sevy has also never faced the Nationals before.

After allowing six runs in five innings to the Phillies on August 9th, MacKenzie Gore bounced back in his most recent start against the Red Sox. He one-hit Boston over 6.1 shutout innings while striking out seven. This is just Gore’s second year in the big leagues, so this will be his first career start against the Yankees.

Thursday at 1:05 p.m. ET: TBD vs. Patrick Corbin

At the time of this original writing, the Yankees hadn’t officially announced their starter for this series finale.

Patrick Corbin isn’t having a great year, but compared to his performance in recent seasons, his 4.71 ERA is a huge improvement. He’s also allowed just one earned run over his last two starts, which spans 11 innings. Corbin owns a 2.33 lifetime ERA in 19.1 innings (three starts) against the Yankees. This will be his first appearance against New York since 2021.

