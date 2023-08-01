Technically, the Yankees enter August within striking distance of a postseason spot. Despite being 55-51 and occupying last place in the AL East, they’re just 3.5 games out of the final AL Wild Card spot ahead of Tuesday’s action.

But things haven’t gone well recently, especially over the last two games. The Orioles and Rays have outscored them 14-4 during this time. New York has also racked up 30 (!) strikeouts in the process, the most over a two-game span in franchise history.

This is not what general manager Brian Cashman wants to see heading into Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline. While the Bombers are still looking to add, they’ve notified other teams of a willingness to discuss trading away their players on expiring contracts.

Could the Yankees be sellers? If that does happen, you’d have to imagine the chances of them missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016 is a real possibility. Should that worst-case scenario come true, would there be any significant changes within the organization in response?

Not so much, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney who said the following on The Michael Kay Show Monday afternoon:

The standalone comment in the first tweet doesn’t look great. It makes more sense overall when you hear the audio of Olney’s full response. But still, there are plenty of people who thought Cashman should’ve gotten his walking papers at the end of last season, not a four-year extension.

Calls for his job will only continue to get louder throughout the remainder of this season if things go south. Especially if the Yankees aren’t a postseason team once Game 162 is in the books. But based on everything we’ve heard and have been hearing, that won’t matter much to Yankees brass.

