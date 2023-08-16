To be clear: Rob Gronkowski is retired. Gronkowski is not going to come out of retirement for a second time. And Gronkowski is not going to join the Giants.

We think.

“I love to pretend I can still play,” the future Hall of Fame tight end told FanDuel TV’s Kay Adams.

So which coach would have the best chance to get Gronkowski to return?

“Brian Daboll,” he said.

Oh really?

“He can’t get me out of retirement,” Gronkowski added. “But he would have the best chance to get me out of retirement. … That would be pretty wild (pairing with Darren Waller). I always believe having two tight ends is the best. It makes the defense the most difficult times. If you have two tight ends, I think that can make an offense unstoppable.”

(Side note: Gronk jammed the smoothest Aaron Hernandez reference ever in there.)

Again: Gronkowski is almost assuredly not going to play for the Giants. He has been out of the league for a year and he will likely continue to party and do Gronk things until he waltzes into Canton in 2027. But Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen have to make a call, right? A few texts at a minimum. Because let’s be real: The Giants’ receiving corps still leaves much to be desired. Waller has looked great this summer, but he is a major injury concern. And they still lack a proven No. 1 wideout.

