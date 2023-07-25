Denzel Mims’ tenure with the Jets recently came to an end. While he may not go the Kadarius Toney route in talking trash, he made comments that can be interpreted as shots at New York as he gets acclimated to playing for the Lions.

Gang Green selected Mims in the second round (59th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft. He ended up accumulating just 92 targets across his three years with the Jets. That resulted in 42 receptions, 676 yards, and no touchdowns. He wanted a change of scenery and got it last week when New York sent him to Detroit.

Now in his first training camp with the Lions, Mims had some things to say about the Jets and his overall transition to being on a new team. He seems awfully happy to not be with Gang Green any longer (h/t NJ.com):

Oh, s— yeah, s— yeah, for sure, damn right, I got a chip on my shoulder for sure. It’s time for me to show it, though, I’m ready to show it … Finally get to go out here and show what I can do and play every position I want to play and just get to do everything I want to do, not just some stuff, so I’m thankful.

Mims also made it appear as if he felt the Jets didn’t believe in him:

Denzel Mims said he "did everything" he could do with the Jets. The new Lions wide receiver thinks he'll work well in Detroit "because everybody believe(s) in me." pic.twitter.com/ZfNuWStZP4 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) July 24, 2023

With all the acquisitions the Jets had made to supplement the roster this offseason, this is actually the second disgruntled receiver they’ve traded away. Of course, the first one was Elijah Moore to the Cleveland Browns. The draft-pick compensation New York received from that deal was part of what was used to land quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers.

Can Mims prove the Jets wrong? Sounds like he’s excited to give it a try. Just one word of advice, though — use your phone wisely.

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.