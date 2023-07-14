The Jets have been in the news a couple of times this week. Most recently, it was because they’ve finally locked down Quinnen Williams to a contract extension. Before that, though, it was because Gang Green was selected to be featured on Hard Knocks this year. We now also have a very honest reaction from quarterback Aaron Rodgers about that.

Head coach Robert Saleh made it clear about five weeks ago that New York didn’t want to be featured on the show. It makes a ton of sense, too. Rodgers is in his first year with the club, and Nathaniel Hackett is also in his first year as the Jets offensive coordinator. New York will be preparing to try and break the NFL’s longest playoff drought, so there’s a lot on the line.

The last thing they need is a bunch of cameras in their face while trying to get ready for Week 1. KPIX caught up with Rodgers at the American Century Golf Championship in Lake Tahoe and asked him for his thoughts. Here’s what he had to say:

Hard Knocks on @HBO is coming to the @nyjets. What say you, Aaron Rodgers? Thgts from the 14th green at the American Century Championship. @ACChampionship @AaronRodgers12 @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/SrfVEW7w88 — vernkpix (@vernKPIX) July 12, 2023

You have to appreciate how blunt his answer was. It’s not like he can get in trouble with the league for these comments, either. The NFL did force it down the Jets’ throat because it’s obvious why featuring New York would be a good idea for the show.

Although Aaron Rodgers has never had to deal with Hard Knocks cameras in his face during training camp before, the squad will likely benefit from his veteran leadership as they all learn to deal with it.

