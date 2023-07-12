Schefty said it, so it’s basically official, folks. The Jets will be the team featured on the 2023 version of Hard Knocks:

NFL and NFL Films have selected the New York Jets to serve as this year’s team on Hard Knocks, per sources. Jets report to training camp one week from today, July 19, and the cameras will be rolling in full force. pic.twitter.com/v9A7Pb9GP2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 12, 2023

This has been rumored to happen for at least a month, so this latest news should be no shock. With the way the Jets’ offseason went regarding their acquisition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, they were probably an easy choice to be this year’s featured team.

But of course, this is something head coach Robert Saleh and the Jets wanted no part of. Here’s what Saleh said about the possibility at the beginning of June (via New York Post):

I know there are several teams that would love for ‘Hard Knocks’ to be in their building. We’re just not one of them.

That message couldn’t have been any clearer to the league. But of course, the NFL usually gets what the NFL wants. With Rodgers under center and Gang Green trying to break football’s longest playoff drought, choosing New York was a no-brainer.

The last time the Jets were featured on Hard Knocks was in 2010. In case you can’t remember anything about that particular season of the show, let this be a not-so-gentle reminder.

A classic Hard Knocks moment Rex Ryan: "Let’s go eat a goddamn snack" pic.twitter.com/JH8xjF4jcP — Pickswise (@Pickswise) August 9, 2022

This will also be the first time Rodgers has to deal with Hard Knocks in the building. The Green Bay Packers have never been selected to be featured on the show. So, while A-Rodg is bringing plenty of experience and credibility into the building and on the field for Jets training camp, this isn’t part of it.

