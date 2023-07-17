The Jets are back, baby. And everyone wants a slice. At least during Jets training camp practices.

Gang Green has been in the news quite a bit over the past week. Not only did they officially get selected for Hard Knocks this year, but New York also locked down defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to the long-term extension he desired.

With quarterback Aaron Rodgers under center for the Jets’ offense, optimism is high for the squad to break the NFL’s longest playoff drought. How high is that optimism, exactly? High enough to sell out their first four training camp practices in three minutes.

Team owner Woody Johnson sent out a reminder to everyone earlier on Monday morning:

Don’t forget first four training camp practice tickets are available in an hour! pic.twitter.com/JItCKWfcOu — Woody Johnson (@woodyjohnson4) July 17, 2023

It was a reminder nobody really needed, I suppose, as he updated everyone shortly after the tickets had disappeared.

It only took you guys 3 minutes! Tickets for later practices coming soon. pic.twitter.com/o0rTmAj2VE — Woody Johnson (@woodyjohnson4) July 17, 2023

Yea, that’s a good barometer of the excitement level heading into the 2023 season. With this excitement comes high expectations. So there’s pressure on them to start fast (despite a tough schedule) and keep fans feeling good. After all, they’ve got a firsthand look at how things can go if those high expectations aren’t met thanks to the respective performances from the Mets and Yankees thus far.

But hey, if there’s ever a time to be optimistic about your favorite team, it’s before the season gets underway. Regardless of real-life expectations and projections, anything is possible with a clean slate. Between that and the moves New York has made this offseason to try and get over that competitive bump, people are excited and ready for football season.

Selling out tickets for freakin’ training camp practices in under five minutes is a perfect sign of that.

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.