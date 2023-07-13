UPDATE: And Quinine Williams just got paid.

The #Jets and All-Pro DT Quinnen Williams agreed to terms on a four-year, $96 million megadeal — the largest second contract ever for a defensive tackle, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Williams gets $66 million in guarantees in the deal negotiated by @AgentNicoleLynn. pic.twitter.com/onRE29sJx0 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 13, 2023

The Jets and Giants have each had complex contract extension negotiations with key players this offseason. Big Blue is still trying to figure things out with Saquon Barkley, but it looks like Gang Green and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams are back on the same page.

We’ve known since Week 18 of last season that Williams wanted a new contract. Around the time of the NFL Draft, general manager Joe Douglas mentioned that negotiations were going well. Shortly after, Williams made it seem like that wasn’t the case.

After all, you don’t just take the name of the team you play for out of your Twitter bio for no reason, right? That initially happened back in May, and then we started getting more information regarding the potential stumbling blocks in negotiations.

Who knows when it actually happened, but Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team noted on Thursday that Williams has put the Jets back in his Twitter bio and header:

After removing the #Jets from his Twitter bio and header earlier this offseason, All-Pro DT Quinnen Williams has now brought it back… 👀 pic.twitter.com/8BZegfrEWf — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 13, 2023

I’m glad other people monitor this stuff so I don’t have to. Seems pretty time-consuming.

It’s not just that Quinnen is starting to mention the Jets again. I mean, he’s got them in all caps! That has to count a little extra. No news has emerged about an agreement on an extension just yet. Judging from the edits he’s made to his Twitter profile, though, one has to imagine something will drop in the near future.

Getting this done now would be good for all the obvious reasons. But the Jets and Quinnen Williams also wouldn’t have to deal with Hard Knocks cameras in their faces while putting the finishing touches on it all. Since New York didn’t want to be on the show this year, this would be welcome news all around.

