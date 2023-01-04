Today is a busy day for sports betting with NBA, NHL, and college basketball action, and the Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 will add a layer of excitement with a $1,000 insured bet.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: LA, AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA, TN, IA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

What is the Barstool Sportsbook promo code this January ELITE1000 for all states, ELITEOH100 in Ohio (scores additional $100 bonus) What is the bonus? Players can make a first bet protected up to $1,000. Minimum deposit required $10 States available NJ, PA, OH, MD, KS, VA, WV, TN, LA, CO, AZ, IA, IN, IL, MI

Click this link and apply Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 and you will be golden. After you complete the formalities, you place a bet of your choice, and it will be insured up to $1,000. In other words, if you come up short, you get another shot with a free bonus bet.

There are over 50 college basketball games tonight, so there are countless betting options if you go in that direction. Meanwhile, there is a nice NBA slate, including a pair of games that are going to be televised on ESPN. In the prime time slot, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Toronto to take on the Raptors. Hockey fans are not left out in the cold either, so this is a great night for sports betting.

Click here and enter Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 to get $1,000 in first bet insurance.

Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code Offer Terms

Let’s go over the nuts and bolts of the offer. First, it is reserved for new players, and you can bet on any game on the board. In addition, you are free to enter any betting market before the game starts. With regard to the increment, you have total flexibility. If you want to take full advantage of the insurance, you can go for a $1,000 bet. On the other side of the spectrum, you can bet 10 or 20 bucks, and you will comply with the terms.

The idea behind the promotion is to give players a chance to make a larger than usual bet with no worries. You can take a shot, and if you come up short, you get another chance with a betting credit refund. If you win, you receive a payout after the game settles, and that’s the end of the story. In the event of a loss, your bonus betting credit will be conveyed into your account.

Activate the Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code

Before you do anything else, click this link and you will reach the appropriate promotion registration page.

Secondly, provide your name, email address, date of birth, and other basic info. When that has been entered and accepted, there is a geolocation verification to satisfy gaming regulators.

Thirdly, get your phone and download the app if you don’t already have it.

Then, ask yourself how much you are going to bet and make the appropriate deposit. This is easy to do, because all of the typical methods are available.

After that, make a bet on any sport, in any market. If you do not connect, you will receive a bonus bet refund that is equal to the amount of your wager.

Player Rewards

When you play at this sportsbook, you can participate in the mychoice® program. This is a frequent player club, and you earn points when you make wagers. They can be turned into mycash® that can be used to snag merchandise, comps, and other perks.

Click here and apply Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 to lock in a $1K insured first bet.