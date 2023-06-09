The Mets just finished off an awful showing in Atlanta against the Braves. But before they even take the field at PNC Park Friday against the Pirates, fans are already exasperated about something totally new. And, it has to do with Pete Alonso.

New York’s first baseman exited Wednesday night’s game in the first inning after taking a 97 mph fastball from Charlie Morton off his left wrist. He reappeared in the dugout a few innings later with just a bandage. It appeared the Mets avoided the worst-case scenario, as Alonso was diagnosed with a contusion and considered day-to-day.

He wasn’t in the lineup on Thursday for the first time this season. Instead, Alonso flew back to New York for further testing to confirm the initial test results. It didn’t sound like Mets manager Buck Showalter was overly concerned:

Pete Alonso underwent testing on his left wrist today in Atlanta and has returned to New York for further evaluation. Buck Showalter says he is still hopeful Alonso plays tomorrow in Pittsburgh. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) June 8, 2023

Well, in typical Mets fashion, things could actually get worse. Jon Heyman of the New York Post dropped this bomb on Friday morning:

There’s real concern Pete Alonso hits the Injured List. He may miss a few weeks. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 9, 2023

I officially hate it here.

However, this is awkward wording from Heyman, in my opinion. Concern about him going on the Injured List and “missing a few weeks” are two very different things. I’m probably reading too much into it as I try to believe this isn’t actually happening

The Mets did put up 10 runs against the Braves on Thursday without Alonso in the lineup. But if he’s absent for multiple weeks, that’s going to be a huge problem for New York. Alonso leads MLB with 22 home runs, but he’s also the team leader in home runs, RBI, OPS, and bWAR.

Losing him would clear a path for Mark Vientos to get consistent playing time (because he can’t get it any other way, apparently). However, that would also mean Daniel Vogelbach is likely going to continue to stick around.

Either way, we’ll be waiting on pins and needles to see what the official word is about Alonso and his wrist.

