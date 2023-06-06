Jacob deGrom has received some brutal news: The former Mets ace needs Tommy John surgery again. DeGrom was put on the 60-day injured list Monday and had not pitched since late April.

From The Dallas Morning News:

A follow-up MRI Tuesday confirmed the Rangers’ worst fears about deGrom’s troublesome elbow: There is a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament. He will require surgery and will be out until at least until the middle of 2024.

It will extend deGrom’s long stretch of seasons interrupted by injuries to four. He pitched only 92 innings in 2021 with the Mets due to right forearm tightness and only 64 innings last season due to a stress reaction in his right scapula. He has pitched just 30.1 innings in six starts this season for the Rangers after signing a five-year, $185 million contract in November.

The obvious: It is horrible news for deGrom. And given he turns 35 in a few days and likely will be 36 when he next throws a pitch, you have to wonder what his future looks like. And whether injuries will prevent him from taking his rightful place in Cooperstown. It’s sad.

Also: Yes, this does vindicate the Mets’ decision to not give him a massive contract this offseason. But that should not be the focus at the moment. If anything, this is a reminder of why athletes should get as much money as they can when it is made available to them. Because you never know what the future holds.

