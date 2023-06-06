Following the 2023 Mets is a roller coaster of emotions. We were up high after sweeping the Philadelphia Phillies to start last week’s homestand. Then, we bottomed out as it ended by getting swept at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays. New York’s prize? A day off on Monday before playing the Braves.

Not only is this a divisional rival that’s currently in first place, but the matchup is also happening in a location where New York has historically performed poorly. Here’s a quick look at how both squads are doing, who’s hot and who’s not at the plate, and what the probable pitching matchups look like.

How the Mets, Braves are doing

I just talked about the emotional roller coaster that was the Mets’ most recent homestand. It extends beyond that, too. New York is 5-5 over its last 10 games and 30-30 on the season. Is this club just a .500 team? I suppose it’s possible, but it’s still only early June. How they do this month could give us a hint as to whether things will get better or worse in 2023.

The Braves are also 5-5 in their last 10 games. However, they enter this matchup with two straight wins, a 35-24 record, and a 3.5-game lead over the Miami Marlins in the NL East. Atlanta is also 5.5 games ahead of New York.

The Mets went 9-10 against the Braves last season, and this year has begun with Atlanta taking two of three in their first 2023 matchup at Citi Field. Of course, this will be New York’s first appearance at Truist Park since getting swept in the second-to-last series of the 2022 regular season, essentially coughing up the division for good.

They were 3-7 on the road against the Braves last year.

Who’s hot and who’s not at the plate

Over the past two weeks, the Mets have watched seven hitters post a wRC+ greater than 100 (which is league-average production). Within that group, four are above 130: Tommy Pham (252), Mark Canha (196), Pete Alonso (149), and Brandon Nimmo (135). There have been five with a number below 75: Mark Vientos (0), Brett Baty (8), Daniel Vogelbach (15), Francisco Lindor (31), and Jeff McNeil (68).

The Braves have five players who have produced a 100-plus wRC+ during the past two weeks, including four above 130: Eddie Rosario (155), Marcell Ozuna (145), Austin Riley (144), and Sean Murphy (131). On the flip side, only three have produced a number worse than 80: Travis d’Arnaud (24), Michael Harris II (39), and Orlando Arcia (79).

Mets-Braves probable pitching matchups

The probable pitching matchups are set for this three-game set in Atlanta, with both of the Mets’ co-aces slated to take the hill.

Tuesday at 7:20 p.m. ET: Carlos Carrasco vs. Bryce Elder

Wednesday at 7:20 p.m. ET: Max Scherzer vs. Charlie Morton

Thursday at 7:20 p.m. ET: Justin Verlander vs. Spencer Strider

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.