The bulk of NFL Free Agency and the 2023 draft are done. And it’s officially that time of year when teams employ nearly 40 guys who won’t even be on their Week 1 roster.

The Giants currently have 90 players, including the franchise-tagged Saquon Barkley. But ahead of the regular season, in late August, they will need to have trimmed that number to 53.

General manager Joe Schoen, head coach Brian Daboll, and the rest of the staff will have tough decisions to make in the coming months. Which 53 guys could make the team ahead of the Sept. 10 season opener?

Quarterback

Daniel Jones

Tyrod Taylor

Running back

Saquon Barkley

Matt Breida

Eric Gray

Gary Brightwell

Wide receiver

Isaiah Hodgins

Darius Slayton

Parris Campbell

Jalin Hyatt

Sterling Shepard

Wan’Dale Robinson

Tight end

Darren Waller

Daniel Bellinger

Lawrence Cager

Chris Myarick

Offensive tackle

Andrew Thomas

Evan Neal

Tyre Phillips

Guard/center

Josh Ezeudu

John Michael Schmitz

Mark Glowinski

Ben Bredeson

Marcus McKethan

Shane Lemieux

Defensive line

Dexter Lawrence

Leonard Williams

A’Shawn Robinson

Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Jordon Riley

Outside linebacker

Kayvon Thibodeaux

Azeez Ojulari

Jihad Ward

Oshane Ximines

Tomon Fox

Inside linebacker

Bobby Okereke

Jarrad Davis

Micah McFadden

Darrian Beavers

Safety

Xavier McKinney

Jason Pinnock

Dane Belton

Bobby McCain

Gervarrius Owens

Cornerback

Adoree’ Jackson

Deonte Banks

Cor’Dale Flott

Tre Hawkins

Nick McCloud

Amani Oruwariye

Specialists

K Graham Gano

P Jamie Gillan

LS Casey Kreiter

Thoughts:

Crowder/Smith odd men out. The Giants have loaded up on receivers this offseason. But there are two specific wideouts who may see the exit sign before Week 1.

New York signed Jamison Crowder and Jeff Smith this spring but it’s unclear if either will have a role. If the Giants were to keep six receivers (with Hodgins, Hyatt, and Robinson as locks), you’d think retaining Slayton and Shepard would make more sense due to their familiarity with Daboll’s offense. Keeping Campbell would also make sense — his one-year contract ($4.7 million) is larger than those of Crowder ($1.3 million) and Smith ($1.2 million).

Peart says his goodbyes. If the Giants were to keep one reserve swing offensive tackle behind starters Thomas and Neal, Phillips has a much better chance of assuming the role than Matt Peart.

Peart, an injury-prone 2020 third-rounder, hasn’t developed as the organization hoped. He’s started only six games in three seasons and was on the field for just 19% of the offensive snaps last year.

On the other hand, Phillips was called upon to fill in for Neal when the then-rookie missed time due to injury last year. Phillips started five games for New York.

An acquisition of this current regime, Phillips should have the inside track on earning a roster spot.

Expanded DL depth. Lawrence and Williams respectively played 82% and 75% of the defensive snaps in 2022 — not ideal. The Giants need to expand the defensive line depth this season to keep those two important bodies fresh, which is why we have them keeping five linemen.

Robinson and Nunez-Roches should find roles after signing this offseason while Riley, a rookie seventh-rounder, could see time on heavy run downs.

Giants part ways with CB Holmes. We project the Giants to cut nickel corner Darnay Holmes and roll the dice with either Flott or McCloud in the slot.

Releasing Holmes would help the Giants financially, as it would save them over $2.7 million in much-needed cap space.

Follow ESNY on Twitter @elitesportsny