It’s been two weeks since the draft and we’ve had some time to process the Giants‘ moves. No, it’s not possible to fully evaluate these players before they actually hit the field. But it’s clear for now general manager Joe Schoen has operated in the franchise’s best interest.

Having addressed crucial needs in the first three rounds, it was a great draft for the young executive. And ESPN seems to agree.

NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller released his 100 best draft picks and has two of the Giants’ selections in the top 15.

From ESPN:

10. John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota (Round 2, Pick 57)

It’s hard to imagine a center in the top 10 best picks, but Schmitz will start from Day 1 and give the Giants a much-needed anchor in the middle of the line — both in pass protection and as an interior boost to the run game. It also helps that Schmitz’s mobility and toughness are perfect for Brian Daboll’s offense.

15. Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee (Round 3, Pick 73)

The Giants’ offensive system is a mixture of Buffalo and Kansas City, and both Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka have had success with smaller, speedy receivers. Hyatt can become the Giants’ go-to target early in his career with his vertical stretch ability and the tools to become a much better route runner once exposed to more concepts and coaching. And New York got great value here.

Schmitz is a day-one starter. And it’s not just because the Giants don’t have other intriguing options at center.

The Minnesota product was one of the more NFL-ready prospects at the position and the Giants lucked out when he slid to No. 57. Wide receiver was surely a huge need for New York after it addressed the secondary in the first round. But you could argue the interior offensive line was a larger issue after the Giants didn’t sign anyone in free agency.

Hyatt might not be a shoo-in starter immediately (the starting three could be Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, and either Parris Campbell or Wan’Dale Robinson). But he fits the mold of head coach Brian Daboll’s offense, as Miller alludes to.

Regardless of his initial role, Hyatt will find ways to produce. The Giants surely didn’t move up 16 picks for an afterthought receiver.