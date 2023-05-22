The Lakers, down three games to none to the Nuggets in the Western Conference finals, have reportedly stepped back, surveyed the situation and come to a clear conclusion.

You know what this needs? Kyrie Irving!

From The Post:

Irving was tied to the Purple and Gold last summer, around this past trade deadline before being traded to the Mavericks, and apparently still may wind up there, according to ESPN NBA Reporter Brian Windhorst.

“I could just see Kyrie [Irving] ready to come, and the feel on like, ‘Look, we just got to the conference finals, imagine if we replace [D’Angelo] Russell with Kyrie?’” Windhorst said on his ESPN Podcast, The Hoop Collective, following the Lakers falling behind 3-0 to the Nuggets in the Western Conference finals.

“The Lakers have fallen for this before. The way this is ending, I think it’s increasing the chances of it happening,” he added.

On one hand, I get it. Irving is a tremendous talent when he wants to be. He won a title with James. And the big guy likely feels he can keep Irving on the straight and narrow. But on the other … a lot of stuff has happened since they won a championship together in Cleveland. No one has benefitted from associating themselves with Irving in a long, long time.

The Lakers would face salary cap obstacles if they try to sign Irving. So it is not a foregone conclusion. But still. Why even consider it?

