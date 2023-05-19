We’ve known for a while that The 7 Line is bringing an army of Mets fans to Citizen Bank Park for a Mets-Phillies game on June 24th this season. What was recently realized is they’re once again getting a chance to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

The people of Philadelphia were mad about it last year (as The General did it while wearing a Mets jersey). Even though they were asked to not wear Mets gear this time around, it has once again irked Phillies fans, and rightfully so.

But don’t you love it when a story wraps up with a solution that makes everyone happy? That’s what happened here. During a recent episode of The 7 Line’s “Orange and Blue Thing” show, Darren Meenan talked about how they were given this opportunity again. And it’s because they bought a crapload of tickets. When you bring yourself and 1,500 of your closest friends to a ballgame, I suppose you get some perks.

As you’ll see in the clip below, here’s the happy medium for this situation: a Mets fan volunteered his Phillies fan son to throw out the first pitch. Check it out:

You can relax, Phillies fans. One of your own will be throwing out the first pitch for @The7LineArmy next month. Thanks to @Giggs07 for reaching out. We're excited for Bennett to do the honors. #BennettStrong #UnitedWeCheer | @orangebluething ➡️https://t.co/AoZeTJgyIW pic.twitter.com/amezLUw4kS — The 7 Line (@The7Line) May 18, 2023

Now, this is the type of cause we can all get behind, right? Our friends at Crossing Broad also pointed out that the Bennett Strong Foundation is having its own outing at Citizens Bank Park in September when the Mets are back in town:

It's time to #RingTheBell! Our annual 'Phunraiser' at @PhilliesCBP is going to be on Sept. 24 as the @Phillies host its NL East rival @Mets! Details on the tailgate will be available later this summer. Use link below to purchase & support BennettStrong! https://t.co/pNqICX7MYa pic.twitter.com/lOr6BE77TL — BennettStrong (@BennettStrong12) May 17, 2023

This is the definition of a win-win. Someone associated with The 7 Line will be tossing out the ceremonial first pitch. And the hometown fans can be happy it’s being done by a Phillies fan. Plus, the pitcher will be a kid who is getting this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that he’ll never forget. Bravo, everyone.

But when it comes to group ticket sales for the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, they probably need to review this. I 100% agree with large group outings getting perks while at the stadium. But having one of those perks be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch is probably not the right one. As we can see, it causes confusion and just a little bit of anger.

