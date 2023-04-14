Anthony Volpe’s Yankees debut was highly anticipated. But once that happened, the world moved onto the next milestone for the star rookie shortstop: His first big-league home run … and his first John Sterling home run call.

Volpe went yard Friday night against the Twins at Yankee Stadium. And Sterling, the longtime radio voice of the Bombers, did not disappoint.

Anthony Volpe! A spettacolo oggi! Ohhh the fox socks one to left! pic.twitter.com/doiYuh2FTC — John Sterling Calls (@JSterlingCalls) April 14, 2023

Volpe’s dinger led off the bottom of the first inning for the Yankees and gave them a 1-0 lead a night after they were demolished, 11-2, by Minnesota in the series opener.

It has been a heck of a ride for Volpe following a sensational spring that earned him the Yankees’ shortstop job.

“Incredible,” the Delbarton product told reporters in Tampa lastly after learning he has made the roster. “I’m just so excited.”

Volpe learned about his promotion in a hectic way, though.

“This is a difficult conversation to have to have, because you came in and played your ass off … but at the end of the day, you’ve got 20-something games at Triple-A and there’s always room for development,” manager Aaron Boone started out saying in a video released by the team.

Things then quickly got better.

“But at the end, I think that development should happen in the big leagues. Welcome to New York,” Boone said as he, general manager Brian Cashman and other staffers off camera congratulated Volpe.

“My heart is beating,” Volpe said in the video.

