Mark Jackson is going to interview for the Bucks’ head coaching job.

That has us thinking: Could Jackson be a Knicks double agent of sorts if he gets the gig?

Jackson has not coached in a decade after a tumultuous end to his time with the Warriors for myriad reasons. All of which seem to have kept him from getting another job, even with his platform as an ESPN analyst to remain front and center on teams’ radars and garner interviews.

And yes, that is likely how this one will end. But imagine Milwaukee hires Jackson. Would that spur Giannis Antetokounmpo to demand a trade? To, say, a team that has a great point guard, too many draft assets to count and an All-NBA player everyone wants to give away?



Just saying. Maybe Antetokounmpo does not want people praying over his injured body parts? And not that Julius Randle does. But he and all those future draft picks may not have any say in the matter.

This Knicks summer is going to be great. So many amazing trade proposal calls are coming to WFAN. To paraphrase a legendary one-liner by Knicks fan Stephen A. Smith back in the day, yes, why can’t we get Shaquille O’Neal for Charlie Ward? The Mets need a big bopper and the Knicks need a superstar. All ideas are welcome. Back after this.

