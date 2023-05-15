The Giants have added various players via free agency and the draft. Whether it be at receiver, in the secondary, or in the trenches, you will definitely see new faces suit up for Big Blue in 2023.

This, however, should lead to the end of certain Giants tenures. Roster upgrades mean different players could be on the dreaded roster bubble.

Which current Giants might be cut this summer?

RB Gary Brightwell. Saquon Barkley will be a Giant in 2023. We just don’t know the financial circumstances. He will either be playing on the $10.1 million franchise tag or on a new multi-year contract. Matt Breida is slated to return as well after signing a one-year extension this offseason. The Giants also have Eric Gray, a rookie fifth-rounder out of Oklahoma.

With the organization prioritizing these running backs, there’s a chance Brightwell, a product of the previous regime, could be the odd man out. It also does not help him that the Giants would shave about $1 million off the salary cap. The one thing that could save Brightwell is the fact he was the team’s starting kick returner in Brian Daboll’s first year (26 returns for 555 yards).

WR Jamison Crowder. The Giants don’t have a true No. 1 receiver. Nor have they really had one since the Odell Beckham Jr. days. But they’ve stacked up on Nos. 2 and 3 this offseason (while trading for tight end Darren Waller) to boost Daniel Jones’ supporting cast.

They retained Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton, and Sterling Shepard while also signing Parris Campbell and drafting Jalin Hyatt in the third round. Plus Wan’Dale Robinson, last year’s second-round draft pick, is returning from last season’s ACL tear.

The Giants also signed Jamison Crowder to a one-year deal, but it’s hard to imagine a scenario in which he’s on the Week 1 roster. And it wouldn’t be a major issue if he wasn’t — his contract only comes with $27,500 in guarantees.

Hodgins and Slayton should be starters, Robinson and Campbell are good fits in Daboll’s offense, and the team traded up 16 spots for Hyatt. Crowder’s main competition could be Shepard, who seems to be a roster staple after signing yet another deal with the team.

OT Matt Peart. Former Giants general manager Dave Gettleman drafted Matt Peart in the 2020 third round with the hopes he would develop into a long-term starter.

A GM change, a head coaching change, and some injury battles later, and it’s a surprise Peart is still on the roster.

The former UConn product has started only six games in three years, lost a starting competition to an aging Nate Solder in 2021, and saw the Giants draft a starter (Evan Neal) at his position last offseason.

Tyre Phillips started five games last year, so it’s clear he’s the favorite to be the primary swing tackle under this regime.

OL Shane Lemieux. Shane Lemieux could’ve been a starter in 2021 after impressing during his 2020 rookie campaign. But injury woes and certain roster moves have set Lemieux back on the depth chart.

Mark Glowinski is set to start at right guard again and the Giants just drafted John Michael Schmitz to play center. The starting left guard role is unclear, but candidates like Josh Ezeudu, Ben Bredeson, and Marcus McKethan might have the upper hand in the competition. Schoen drafted Ezeudu and McKethan last year while the Giants got more of a look at Bredeson in 2022. Bredeson appeared in 11 games and started in eight while Lemieux appeared (and started) in just one.

CB Aaron Robinson. Hehas struggled to impress under this regime. Or any regime, for that matter. The 2021 third-round cornerback has been a disappointment due to injury and inconsistency, and could be edged off the roster this summer.

The team is set with starters Adoree’ Jackson and rookie Deonte Banks (if he impresses enough in camp). Darnay Holmes could additionally start in the slot again.

As for secondary depth, the Giants have Cor’Dale Flott and rookie Tre Hawkins, two draft picks of Schoen. There’s also Nick McCloud, who was with Schoen and Daboll in Buffalo. If the secondary room is too crowded, Robinson could be at a disadvantage and see his Giants tenure come to an end because of it.

Follow ESNY on Twitter @elitesportsny