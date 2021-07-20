The Phoenix Suns have their backs against the wall after dropping the last three games of the NBA Finals. Giannis Antetokounmpo has made some insane plays to will the Milwaukee Bucks out in front in this series. It’s do-or-die time for the Suns in Game 6 on Tuesday night.

Oddsmakers have installed the Bucks as slight favorites at home in Game 6. Milwaukee has all the momentum in the world after winning the last three games and they have an opportunity to clinch a title on their home floor.

Suns vs. Bucks Game 6 NBA Finals Player Prop Picks

Suns vs. Bucks Prop Picks Giannis Antetokounmpo Over 52.5 PTS+REB+AST (-106, FanDuel) Chris Paul Under 30.5 PTS+AST (-115, BetMGM) Khris Middleton Top Point Scorer (+550, DraftKings)

Giannis Antetokounmpo Over 52.5 PTS+REB+AST (-106, FanDuel)

Don’t let the nonsensical arguments on Twitter and ESPN cloud your judgment here. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the obvious choice to win the NBA Finals MVP if Milwaukee can close this series out. Despite the fact that guys like Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday have had some big moments and massive games, Giannis is still the engine that drives the Bucks.

He might not be a real “hooper” according to yo-yos on social media, but he is as dominant a force as there is in the NBA. Antetokounmpo has only gone over this number twice in his last five games, but we expect him to have a monster game at home.

Chris Paul Under 30.5 PTS+AST (-115, BetMGM)

These NBA Finals were supposed to be a culmination of years of hard work for Chris Paul. Unfortunately, his Suns are on the verge of an embarrassing 4-2 defeat after going up 2-0 in the series. Paul was fantastic in Phoenix during this series, but he has struggled immensely on the road.

Paul finished below 30.5 points + assists in both games in Milwaukee during this series. The Suns have looked out of whack in the Fiserv Forum so far. They don’t have that same offensive rhythm that we saw all throughout the playoffs from this squad.

Khris Middleton Top Point Scorer (+550, DraftKings)

We’re taking a big ol’ risk here with Khris Middleton to be the top point scorer in Game 6. So far, Chris Paul (1), Giannis Antetokounmpo (2), and Devin Booker (2) have been the only players to be game-high scorers in this series. There are plenty of talented scorers who can put up 40+ points on any given night.

With that said, Middleton is averaging 25.4 points per game in this series and dropped 40 at home in Game 4. We love the odds on Middleton to finish as the top scorer even if it isn’t a lock to hit. If he’s knocking down his three-point looks, he could easily wind up as the top scorer in Game 6. Take this one because of the favorable odds.

