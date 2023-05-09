We’re just a couple of days away from the 2023 NFL Schedule release. Once it happens, we’ll finally find out how many primetime games the Giants and Jets will have. And, maybe one of them will involve facing off against one another.

But until that happens, we’ll just have to settle for offseason grades for Big Blue and Gang Green, along with the rest of the league. There are still moves to be made for each squad. The Giants need to come to a resolution with Saquon Barkley. It’s probably a good idea for the Jets and Quinnen Williams to agree to a new contract, as well. But for the most part, the heavy lifting of the offseason — via free agency and the NFL Draft — is officially in the rearview mirror.

So how did everyone do? If you ask CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin, both the Giants and Jets have done a great job at upgrading their respective rosters. They each earned an “A” for what they’ve done this offseason. Here’s what he had to say about the Giants:

Your view of Big Blue’s offseason depends almost entirely on what you make of QB Daniel Jones. He may not yet be a sure thing as a downfield passer, but New York isn’t ridiculously overpaying for an efficient, athletic, 25-year-old playoff winner under center; after inevitable extensions for elites like Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert, his $40M per-year renewal might not even be a top-10 mark going into 2023. His new weapons, TE Darren Waller and WR Parris Campbell, are big injury risks but clear upgrades. Ditto for rookie WR Jalin Hyatt. On the other side, LB Bobby Okereke and first-round CB Deonte Banks should help the middle and back end of the “D.”

The only other NFC East team that earned an A was the Philadelphia Eagles. The Dallas Cowboys were given a B and the Washington Commanders were given a C.

Here’s what Benjamin had to say about the Jets’ offseason moves:

They haven’t done enough to bolster their O-line, but ex-Ravens S Chuck Clark is an underrated addition to an already-potent “D.” Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman are decent, complementary bonuses for a deep WR corps. More importantly, in a league full of teams starving for difference-making QBs, they’re getting a near-Tom Brady-level rental in Aaron Rodgers. Even with a steep price tag, it’s a big win for a playoff-caliber roster; even Rodgers below MVP form — for just a year or three — is a major upgrade at such an important position.

When looking around at the rest of the AFC East, the Miami Dolphins earned a B, while the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots earned a C.

It’s true that championships aren’t won in the offseason based on hot stove moves. But it certainly does help build the foundation for a successful upcoming season. It appears as though people like what the Giants and Jets have done thus far ahead of the 2023 season.

