We pitched Jets at Giants as a potential fit for the NFL’s inaugural Black Friday game on Amazon Prime. It sounds like we got the Giants part right.
The first game ever on Friday afternoon after Thanksgiving is a very big deal for Amazon on the biggest shopping day of the year. I think the leader in the clubhouse for that game is Eagles-Giants. Absolutely not set in stone, though.
It makes sense. You get the New York market and the Eagles should again be one of the best teams in football. There is a bit of a risk with the Giants — we’ve made it clear we expect Big Blue to regress in 2023 — but an NFC East game is always going to be compelling. Now the big question is where the game gets played. If the Giants host, it’s a work-around to finally have the Thanksgiving home game co-owner John Mara has never wanted. And if the Eagles host, you get a rabid Philly crowd. Win-win.
Also: If Congress actually decides to enforce the Sports Broadcast Act of 1961, Philadelphia might make sense from a logistical standpoint. The law says an NFL game cannot be within 75 miles of a high school game to be broadcast on a Friday night. Pennsylvania and New Jersey are deep enough in their state tournaments at that point that they can likely get away with it if it is a consideration.
