We pitched Jets at Giants as a potential fit for the NFL’s inaugural Black Friday game on Amazon Prime. It sounds like we got the Giants part right.

From NBCs Peter King:

The first game ever on Friday afternoon after Thanksgiving is a very big deal for Amazon on the biggest shopping day of the year. I think the leader in the clubhouse for that game is Eagles-Giants. Absolutely not set in stone, though.

It makes sense. You get the New York market and the Eagles should again be one of the best teams in football. There is a bit of a risk with the Giants — we’ve made it clear we expect Big Blue to regress in 2023 — but an NFC East game is always going to be compelling. Now the big question is where the game gets played. If the Giants host, it’s a work-around to finally have the Thanksgiving home game co-owner John Mara has never wanted. And if the Eagles host, you get a rabid Philly crowd. Win-win.

Also: If Congress actually decides to enforce the Sports Broadcast Act of 1961, Philadelphia might make sense from a logistical standpoint. The law says an NFL game cannot be within 75 miles of a high school game to be broadcast on a Friday night. Pennsylvania and New Jersey are deep enough in their state tournaments at that point that they can likely get away with it if it is a consideration.

