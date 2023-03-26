Anthony Volpe has made the Yankees’ Opening Day roster, according to The Athletic.

It appears the New Jersey native learned he got the call with his family in tow.

Volpe is now taking pictures with his mom and dad on the field. Again, maybe they had a coupon for the pizza and they are just so happy. #ProbablyNot https://t.co/CbgkXOQFAv — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) March 26, 2023

The news is not a surprise. The Delbarton product has had a sensational spring for the Bombers. He has been the clear-cut top shortstop in camp. But given his age and lack of Triple-A experience, there was some thought the Yankees might have Volpe start the year with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre while rolling with Oswald Peraza at shortstop — at least for the time being.

But if Volpe is coming to the Bronx, it only makes sense for him to be the guy. That is not confirmed yet. But having Volpe on the roster just to sit on the bench would make little sense. Just ask Mike Francesa.

“I think he will open the season with the Yankees,” the WFAN legend said on a recent BetRivers podcast. “And here’s the bottom line: If you’re bringing Volpe north, you start him at shortstop and you play him every day. You don’t put him on the bench.

“If Volpe’s here — and I think he will be, and if he’s not he’s going to be back in two weeks — he’s playing every day.”

That said, Francesa wants everyone to calm down a bit.

“The Yankees are talking Volpe up like he’s a cross between (Derek) Jeter and (Mickey) Mantle,” he said. “But let’s not overdo it, because it’s not fair to the kid. But he’s done everything right so far. … He looks the part.”

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.