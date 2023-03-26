Welcome to The Show, AV! pic.twitter.com/Gq5VMRvqN0 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 26, 2023

Aaron Boone had Anthony Volpe fooled for a moment.

The next great homegrown Yankees star has made the Opening Day roster. But not before Boone and general manager Brian Cashman had a little fun with him. The Bombers released video of Boone breaking the news to Volpe, a New Jersey native and former Delbarton star. But before he told the rookie shortstop he made the team, he had a little fun.

“This is a difficult conversation to have to have, because you came in and played your ass off … but at the end of the day, you’ve got 20-something games at Triple-A and there’s always room for development,” Boone started out.

“But at the end, I think that development should happen in the big leagues. Welcome to New York.”

Volpe’s reaction in part: “My heart is beating.”

Understandably so. The Yankees have not come out and said whether Volpe will be the starting shortstop Thursday against the Giants at Yankee Stadium. But that seems a foregone conclusion at this point. It would make little sense to bring Volpe to the big leagues if he was not going to play every day. And as Boone said, he will get a chance to continue developing on that level.