Things are going pretty well for the Yankees right now. They enter Thursday’s action with an 8-4 record and a home matchup against the Minnesota Twins is on deck. While New York’s focus is on the present, it’s easy to also get excited about the future. You know, like with prospect Spencer Jones.

The 6’6″ 21-year-old outfielder was selected by the Yankees with the 25th overall pick in last year’s MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt. He hasn’t spent a lot of time in the minor leagues just yet, but the early returns have been ridiculously good. And powerful.

Between Rookie Ball and Single-A Tampa last season, Jones played in 25 games and racked up 93 at-bats. He slashed .344/.425/.538 during that time with 10 extra-base hits (six doubles, four homers), 12 RBI, 21 runs scored, and 12 steals.

The outfielder has begun 2023 in High-A with the Hudson Valley Renegades. It’s been more of the same story through five games and 22 at-bats. He’s hitting .455/.480/1.045 with seven extra-base hits (four doubles, three homers), eight RBI, five runs scored, and one steal.

This is a pretty sweet way to begin your professional baseball career, isn’t it?

MLB.com is already ranking him as New York’s fifth-best prospect. But with Anthony Volpe (number 1) and Oswald Peraza (number 3) ahead of him, he could rise quickly. They also tab Jones’ estimated time of arrival in the Bronx for the 2025 season. That makes sense since he’s only in High-A and has some climbing to do, even after getting drafted out of college.

What will be really exciting for Yankees fans, though, is the prospect of him and Jasson Dominguez in the same outfield (along with Aaron Judge…possibly). Dominguez impressed quite a bit during spring training and has started his season in Double-A. His estimated time of arrival to the big leagues, according to MLB.com, is 2024.

If these kids keep hitting and forcing New York’s hand, who knows how soon we’ll see them at Yankee Stadium?

