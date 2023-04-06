The question has loomed ever since Craig Carton launched his FS1 morning show: How long could or would the WFAN afternoon drive host pull double duty?

We may be about to get the answer. And it could be bad news for the ‘FAN.

From The Post:

Craig Carton’s future on WFAN afternoons is in question. And it will be Carton who decides if he stays or goes.

Carton started a new FS1 TV show in September and the cable network is looking to own his exclusive rights, according to sources.

This will leave the 54-year-old Carton with a decision between where seemingly his heart is – on radio with WFAN, the station that gave him a second chance after his imprisonment – or with a multimillion-dollar TV offer he can’t refuse.

(…)

Carton’s radio contract runs out later in the year, but FAN would want to start the fall book in September, knowing he is returning. If not, they would find a new partner to team with Evan Roberts.

Some quick thoughts:

• This is brutal timing for WFAN given parent company Audacy’s current financial crisis. The station may not only lack the money to retain Carton, but it may not have the war chest to attract a quality replacement.

• We always thought it was a tad bit curious that Joe Benigno suddenly returned to WFAN in a part-time role around the same time Carton’s FS1 venture became known. This news reinforces our instincts. It’s hard to imagine Benigno would be a long-term option. But reuniting with Roberts for a sprint during what should be a newsworthy Jets season? WFAN could do worse.

• If Carton does leave, WFAN program director Spike Eskin’s legacy will likely hinge on the next move.

• You have to imagine ESPN Radio New York’s Michael Kay has a little more pep in his step today, no?

