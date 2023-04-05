We’re about one week into the new MLB regular season, and Mets fans have been mostly waiting to hear when Brett Baty will get called back up to the big leagues. But over the past 24 hours or so, it’s turned to hoping the next Brett Baty injury update isn’t a bad one.

Mets fans can officially breathe a sigh of relief.

Baty exited the Syracuse Mets’ home opener on Tuesday with soreness in his right thumb. And for those keeping score, it’s the same thumb he had surgery on last fall. New York as an organization has been hit with the injury bug quite badly early on this season. But thankfully, it seems like they’ve sidestepped anything serious with Baty:

Brett Baty update: testing revealed no structural damage. He's been diagnosed with right thumb inflammation and is day to day. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 5, 2023

Phew. Now we can get back on the “Bring Baty back to the big leagues” train and go full steam ahead once he’s ready for action again.

Through Baty’s first 15 at-bats of the Triple-A season, the dude is just ripping the cover off the ball. He’s slashing .400/.471/.867 with two homers, six RBI, and five runs scored. This included a four-hit day on Saturday when he hit both of his homers. One was an opposite-field grand slam that had an exit velocity of 111 mph.

Meanwhile, Eduardo Escobar’s struggles at the plate continued in Milwaukee. He did collect his first hit since Opening Day last Thursday, but he’s slashing .100/.143/.100 through his first 21 plate appearances of the season.

The time for Baty to take his place at the hot corner is coming soon. Now that he’s received an encouraging injury update, we can hope it’s coming in the near future.

