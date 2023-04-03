The Mets are heading to Wisconsin without Justin Verlander on the active roster, but another rotation injury notwithstanding, things went great in Miami. New York’s season-opening series resulted in winning three of a possible four games.

Manager Buck Showalter watched solid starting pitching get followed up by a consistently effective bullpen. There was also some incredible defense and timely hitting. That’s exactly how you draw it up, folks.

The Amazins will eventually get to Citi Field on April 6th for the home opener. Tylor Megill is scheduled to step in for Verlander then. Before that happens, though, New York has a three-game set against the Brewers to play. Here’s what the probable pitching matchups look like.

Monday at 2:10 p.m. ET: Carlos Carrasco vs. Freddy Peralta

Carlos Carrasco is the last active starting pitcher to take his turn before the rotation turns itself over again. After a poor (and abbreviated) debut season in 2021 with the Mets, Carrasco was much more effective in 2022. The 36-year-old won 15 games while posting a 3.97 ERA and 2.4 fWAR in 152 innings.

After having an All-Star campaign in 2021, Freddy Peralta was limited to 78 innings in 2022. He was still productive, posting a 3.58 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with 86 strikeouts. He’s faced the Mets just once, allowing four runs on five hits (one homer) in 5.1 innings.

Tuesday at 7:40 p.m. ET: Max Scherzer vs. Wade Miley

Max Scherzer returns to American Family Field after a momentous outing there last September. It was the site of his 200th career victory, which also coincided with the Mets clinching their first postseason berth since 2016. Scherzer looked good in his Opening Day start against the Marlins. However, a sour taste was likely left in his mouth after giving up a game-tying homer in his final inning of work before Brandon Nimmo regained the lead the following inning.

Wade Miley is making his first start for the Brewers since 2018. He spent last season with the Cubs, twirling a 3.16 ERA in 37 innings. In six career starts against the Mets, Miley has a 1-1 record with a 3.72 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 36.1 innings.

Wednesday at 1:40 p.m. ET: David Peterson vs. Corbin Burnes

Scherzer is 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA, while David Peterson is 0-1 with a 1.80 entering his second start of the year. That’s the way the cookie crumbles in baseball, folks. The southpaw has faced Milwaukee twice in his career (one start). Across 4.2 innings, he’s allowed five runs on six hits.

Corbin Burnes’ season didn’t get off to a good start. He took the loss against the Chicago Cubs after allowing four runs on four hits, three walks, and three strikeouts in five innings. He’s had success against the Mets in 26.2 innings against New York. It’s included a 2-1 record with a 3.04 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and 30 strikeouts.

