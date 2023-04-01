Bryan Reynolds is not trying to build a wall between him and the Yankees after all.

From MLB.com:

The Pirates and outfielder Bryan Reynolds were near an agreement on what would be a franchise-record eight-year, $106 million contract extension (seven years, $100 million beginning in 2024), but a late request from Reynolds’s agents for an opt-out clause after the 2026 season is putting a potential deal on hold, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

(…)

If a deal is reached and Reynolds is able to opt out after 2026, the Pirates would have extended him through just one of his free-agent years.

Makes sense on both fronts. Of course Reynolds wants an opt-out; it gives him the chance to maximize his career earnings if/when his contract proves far below his market value. And when a cheap team like the Pirates decides to spend money, it wants that money to go a long way.

As for the Yankees (and other big market teams): They have to like the fact Reynolds is reportedly not demanding a no-trade clause. That leaves him in the mix to be a trade target if the deal does not get done (or even if it does and the Pirates eventually shop him). Moreover, a no-trade push would have been a clear sign Reynolds does not want to play in — and is then likely not built for — a baseball crucible of a town.

