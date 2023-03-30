brandon nimmo mets
The Mets’ Opening Day dominance continued on Thursday. Despite getting unfortunate news about Justin Verlander hitting the injured list, New York went out and beat the Marlins 5-3 to begin their trek toward an undefeated season (I’m kidding).

This particular contest had plenty of action, so I figured it’d be fun to put all of the Mets’ run-scoring plays in one spot.

Brandon Nimmo’s sac fly

In his first regular-season game since becoming New York’s $160 million man, Nimmo helped the club’s first run of the year cross the plate. His day wasn’t done.

Francisco Lindor’s sac fly

Is Francisco Lindor primed for another big year? It feels like it, and he got himself in the RBI column with a sac fly of his own.

Jeff McNeil’s RBI single

The reigning MLB batting champion picked up where he left off in 2022 with a multi-hit game. His first knock of the year was this RBI single.

Brandon Nimmo’s two-RBI double

I told you Nimmo’s day at the plate wasn’t done yet. On the heels of singing that big contract (and dealing with an injury scare), it has to feel good to make an immediate impact on offense.

The Mets are now 41-21 all-time on Opening Day, including 41-13 since 1970. The next task? Keep the line moving just like they did for the majority of the 2022 regular season.

Matt Musico
Matt Musico is an editor for ESNY. He’s been writing about baseball and the Mets for the past decade. His work has been featured on numberFire, MetsMerized Online, Bleacher Report, and Yahoo! Sports.

