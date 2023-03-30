The Mets’ Opening Day dominance continued on Thursday. Despite getting unfortunate news about Justin Verlander hitting the injured list, New York went out and beat the Marlins 5-3 to begin their trek toward an undefeated season (I’m kidding).

This particular contest had plenty of action, so I figured it’d be fun to put all of the Mets’ run-scoring plays in one spot.

Brandon Nimmo’s sac fly

A sac fly from Brandon Nimmo gives the Mets a 1-0 lead Omar Narváez is caught between first and second to end the inning pic.twitter.com/uIRP8TB0Ih — SNY (@SNYtv) March 30, 2023

In his first regular-season game since becoming New York’s $160 million man, Nimmo helped the club’s first run of the year cross the plate. His day wasn’t done.

Francisco Lindor’s sac fly

A Francisco Lindor sac fly puts the Mets up 2-0 pic.twitter.com/zZzKk4QWp2 — SNY (@SNYtv) March 30, 2023

Is Francisco Lindor primed for another big year? It feels like it, and he got himself in the RBI column with a sac fly of his own.

Jeff McNeil’s RBI single

JEFF MCNEIL DOING WHAT HE DOES BEST! pic.twitter.com/i3kTYYuAuP — SNY (@SNYtv) March 30, 2023

The reigning MLB batting champion picked up where he left off in 2022 with a multi-hit game. His first knock of the year was this RBI single.

Brandon Nimmo’s two-RBI double

BRANDON NIMMO PUTS THE METS BACK ON TOP WITH A TWO-RUN DOUBLE! pic.twitter.com/nl3Yjkt3I7 — SNY (@SNYtv) March 30, 2023

I told you Nimmo’s day at the plate wasn’t done yet. On the heels of singing that big contract (and dealing with an injury scare), it has to feel good to make an immediate impact on offense.

The Mets are now 41-21 all-time on Opening Day, including 41-13 since 1970. The next task? Keep the line moving just like they did for the majority of the 2022 regular season.

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.