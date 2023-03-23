The Mets just announced details for the exclusive 100-seat speakeasy they’ve been working on beyond the right-field fence all winter. While the pictures look awesome, it’s only going to benefit a very small number of fans.

The Cadillac Club at Payson’s will be limited to just 25-30 members. A front-row seat costs $25,000. With news of that, you could see some jokes floating around about how owner Steve Cohen had to find a way to afford the $360 million payroll the Mets assembled this offseason.

As it turns out, they’re working on other ways to appeal to the masses. And, more specifically, college students:

The Mets are working on a "$15 price point" ticket plan for college students: pic.twitter.com/ZecWFPdFfL — SNY (@SNYtv) March 23, 2023

This is so simple, yet so genius.

When talking about ticket prices, the discussion typically centers around what it’s like for a family of four to enjoy a day at the ballpark. Between parking (or train tickets), tickets to actually get in, and food/drinks, it costs hundreds of dollars.

But what about college students who want to enjoy a game? According to Ticket Smarter, the average cost for an MLB ticket falls between $50 and $70. The teams with the most expensive tickets are the Yankees, Red Sox, and Dodgers.

Offering MLB tickets to students at a $15 price point and doing all the work via text? That’s probably music to their ears. Plus, getting in the gates at such a low cost helps justify spending money on Citi Field concessions.

It’s no secret the Mets are trying to build a brand. Winning certainly helps, but there are others ways to try and gain popularity/attract new fans. They’ve also paid for a Super Bowl commercial and will be having Amazin’ Day this weekend so NYC turns into a sea of Mets hats.

Being the big-league club in New York with the superior price point to attend games for college students is another shrewd move that’ll likely pay big dividends.

Matt Musico can be reached at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.