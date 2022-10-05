The Mets‘ slim hopes of recapturing the NL East crown after essentially handing it over to the Atlanta Braves this past weekend continued on Tuesday at Citi Field. It was a rain-soaked doubleheader for New York and the Washington Nationals, which just so happened to be Bark in the Park. One lucky dog went home with a souvenir from Francisco Lindor, too.

After New York took Game 1 by a score of 4-2, the offense went ballistic in the first inning of Game 2. The Mets hung a seven-spot on the Nats in the bottom of the first. It was highlighted by three straight home runs start the frame by Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor, and Jeff McNeil.

This was the first time in Mets history that’s happened and just the eighth time overall. Do you know what’s really the story here, though? The VERY good dog who nabbed Lindor’s homer that reached the Coca Cola Corner. Check it out:

Francisco Lindor goes back-to-back with Brandon Nimmo! (and a furry friend got the ball 🐾) pic.twitter.com/pTE4oRuqVV — SNY (@SNYtv) October 5, 2022

And because we need a really good picture of this pup, here’s one…you’re welcome:

Look who got the Francisco Lindor home run ball. pic.twitter.com/w8Le3P6R7w — Michael Mayer (@michaelmayer22) October 5, 2022

What a good dog! I love seeing the slobber on the ball. If this pup wasn’t already a huge baseball fan, there’s no way that won’t be happening now. Braving the cold and the rain, too — this is what true dedication looks like.

As for the blast itself from Lindor, he badly needed it. He’s been looking a little lost at the plate recently. The shortstop had to find his way back into a groove before the postseason gets underway. This would qualify as something that could help make that happen.

Lindor’s homer was his first since September 20th and also his first extra-base hit since September 27th.

As for the Mets overall, this was their 100th victory of the season. It’s just the fourth time it’s happened in franchise history and the first time since 1988. After such a terrible weekend in Atlanta, they needed some positive vibes and momentum ahead of the playoffs. The Braves wrapped up the division Tuesday night with a 2-1 win in Miami, so it’s good to see New York rack up a couple of wins and have the offense bust out a bit before Friday.

And, obviously, for this dog to grab some headlines. They deserve it.

