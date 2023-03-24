Anthony Volpe has done everything he can to make the Yankees’ Opening Day roster. And the Bombers’ brain trust seems inclined to wait until the last possible moment to reveal its decision with the star prospect. ‘

In the meantime, we get to participate in some excited speculation. One question that comes to mind: What number will Volpe wear when he gets to the big leagues?

The New Jersey native is currently wearing No. 77 in spring training. That number is best suited for a swing tackle, not a shortstop. But Volpe cannot wear the No. 7 he has worn in the minor leagues — he is not Clint Frazier (allegedly) — so doubling up with No. 77 is the next-best thing.

While you typically see minor leaguers shed their odd-looking numbers in the big leagues, it could stick. Aaron Judge wears No. 99, after all. And he and Volpe figure to be running buddies for the next decade.

That said … the Yankees clearly believe Volpe is their next homegrown great. There are no more single digit numbers to hand out. But No. 11 is available, nine up from Volpe’s hero, Derek Jeter, and one after Phil Rizzuto. And that number just feels like it will eventually reside in Monument Park. You can argue it would be a great deal of pressure to put on the kid. But is it really? There is already plenty on him.

