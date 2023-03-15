The entire Mets fanbase is holding its breath.

Star closer Edwin Diaz suffered what appeared to be a right leg celebration during an on-field celebration. The injury came after he closed out Puerto Rico’s 5-2 win over the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic — a victory that sent Puerto Rico to the next round and eliminated the DR on Wednesday in Miami.

Diaz was unable to put pressure on the leg and then got in a wheelchair.

Edwin Diaz appears to have suffered an injury during Puerto Rico's celebration pic.twitter.com/G9Md6SBrEj — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 16, 2023

There is no word yet on the severity of the injury. But it does not look good. And if Diaz is out for any lengthy stretch of time, it is a colossal blow to the Amazins’ World Series hopes.

Edwin Díaz is currently being checked by an orthopedist on site. No imaging has been done yet. — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) March 16, 2023

Diaz had a remarkable 2022 campaign. In 62 innings pitched, the right-hander posted a 1.31 ERA and 0.84 WHIP with 32 saves, a 50.2% strikeout rate, a 7.7% walk rate, and a 3.0 fWAR. This performance was dominant enough to earn a second-place vote in National League Cy Young Award voting. He ultimately finished in ninth place.

Diaz’s injury was a brutal end to what was initially a good night for the Mets. Shortstop Francisco Lindor, also playing for Puerto Rico, stepped up to the plate with a 4-1 lead and an RBI single already on his ledger. He lined another ball up the middle to Julio Rodriguez in center field. It skipped past the Seattle Mariners star, starting a foot race that Lindor eventually won for a Little League home run. Later in the frame, the FOX broadcast said Lindor made it around the bases in 15 seconds.

