The Giants tried to give Darius Slayton away. Then they cut his pay. Then they begrudgingly played him. And now they are bringing him back.

The wide receiver is re-signing with Big Blue, according to NFL Network. It is reportedly a two-year, $12 million deal with the guaranteed money appears to be front-loaded. Which is what would be expected as general manager Joe Schoen works to accumulate depth at the position, if not a difference-maker yet.

MORE: What Aaron Boone’s podcast move says about NY sports talk radio

Slayton led the Giants in receiving yards, was second in targets and tied for third in receptions in 2022. The Auburn product — a Dave Gettleman pick in the sixth round of the 2019 draft — has flashed some playmaking ability throughout his career. But the new Giants regime has little use for him at the start.

Schoen tried to trade Slayton throughout last preseason. After finding no takers due to his salary and a lack of leverage, he whacked Slayton down to the league minimum. Slayton was inactive in Week 1 and played sparingly the following two weeks before emerging with a steady role the rest of the way. He ended up starting 13 games including the Giants’ pair of playoff tilts. Consensus wisdom was he would move on this offseason, and he did reportedly receive serious interest from the Falcons. But that did not come to pass and now he is here, at least for another year.

The Giants have made several moves at wide receiver this offseason so far. But their only pass-catching splash has been at tight end with the Darren Waller trade (although you could argue Waller is basically a receiver). Schoen has re-signed Slayton, Isaiah Hudgins and Sterling Shepard and added veterans Parris Campbell and Jeff Smith on low-risk deals.

MORE ON ESNY:

• Anthony Volpe’s path to Yankees’ Opening Day roster has many obstacles

• Mets are already working on an Edwin Diaz backup plan

• How will NFL engineer Jets’ Aaron Rodgers national TV splash in Week 1?

• City of Philadelphia perpetrates another Santa Claus-related sin

• Could Ben Simmons’ unspectacular Nets season be finished?

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.