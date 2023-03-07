The MA online sports betting launch will take place on Friday, and in the meantime, you can grab the WynnBet Mass promo code offer that will generate two different bonuses.

Now is the time to score this WynnBet Mass promo code offer. When you register in advance of the launch, you will be eligible for a $50 sports bonus. Going forward, there will be another $100 bet credit on the table.

WYNNBET Sportsbook WYNNBET MASSACHUSETTS GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $50 Sports Bonus

+ $100 Bet Credit on Launch Day PRE-REGISTER NOW

Friday is a good day for the launch, because there is a solid sports betting schedule to explore. First, there are many college basketball conference championship tournament games. They will go on all weekend long before the March Madness field is established on Sunday evening. Meanwhile, there are NBA games as well, so there are a lot of ways to use your bonus out of the gate.

Click here to activate the WynnBet Mass promo code that will provide a significant bankroll boost.

WynnBet Mass Promo Code Offer Details

Let’s put this offer under the microscope so you know exactly what to expect. First, there are two distinct components, and the terms are somewhat different. On one level, there is a pre-launch bonus opportunity that will only be available prior to the Friday rollout. After you opt in, you make a $250+ bet with odds of -110 or greater. As soon as this condition is met, you will receive a $50 sports bonus. It can be converted to cash before the March 31 expiration date.

The other bonus opportunity is a post-launch offer, and you will be eligible for both when you opt in now. With this part of the promotion, you bet $100 or more within the first seven days after the launch goes down. This will trigger the release of a $100 bet credit that you can use to place wagers on any sporting event.

Trigger the WynnBet Mass Promo Code

Before you do anything else, click this link or one of the other links that you see on this page. This will activate the code automatically, and no manual entry will be required going forward.

Secondly, follow the instructions to establish your account. After you provide your basic identifying information, your location will be verified to comply with gaming laws.

Thirdly, download the app if you don’t already have it. This will give you the flexibility to bet from any location with a WynnBet presence.

Then, make a deposit so you can comply with the terms. After that, make the necessary wagers, and your bonuses will be conveyed into your account.

Multi-Sport Parlay Bonus

After you make your first cash bet, you will attain standard user status. From that point forward, you will receive special offers for established players that can help you boost your bankroll.

They come in different forms, and they are rolled out continually throughout the year. For instance, right now there is a multi-sport parlay offer on the table. To participate, you opt in and bet a $50+ multi-sport parlay with at least 4 legs. Win or lose, you get a $10 bet credit that you can use to make another wager.

Click here to take advantage of this WynnBet Mass promo code offer that has been introduced to celebrate the online sports betting launch.

WYNNBET Sportsbook WYNNBET MASSACHUSETTS GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $50 Sports Bonus

+ $100 Bet Credit on Launch Day PRE-REGISTER NOW

21+ and present in Massachusetts. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.